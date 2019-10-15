Rusty's Evening Forecast - Wind back off tonight but another cool day ahead Wednesday

Blustery northwest winds have been the story today with gusts above 40mph at times, especially near and north of I-80. Winds should begin to back off after sunset. However we could still see a few gusts in the 15 to 25mph range through Midnight. Winds should continue to slowly fade overnight, with light to calm winds west of the metro by morning. Lows drop into the upper 30s around the metro, with mid 30s and possibly some patchy frost west of the metro.

That cooler start will likely transition into another cooler day with highs in the mid and upper 50s around the area. Lighter northwest winds at 5-15 mph are expected as well. We will likely see at least partly cloudy skies on and off through the day, helping to keep temperatures on the cool side.

A welcomed warming trend will begin on Thursday as sunny skies and southerly winds return. Highs Thursday afternoon should climb into the mid or even upper 60s for much of the area. The dry weather will continue through Thursday as well.

Even warmer conditions are expected on Friday as gusty southwest winds kick up during the day. We could have wind gusts approaching 40mph once again during the afternoon hours, but that will actually help to really warm us up. Highs should reach into the low or even middle 70s for most of us. Rain chances will begin to increase Friday evening, especially south of I-80. The best rain chances will likely be for far southeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa and northern Missouri. The rain should not stick around long, moving out by Saturday morning.