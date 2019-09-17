Rusty's Evening Forecast - Warm tonight, storm chances return Wednesday

Hot, humid and breezy the main weather word for today. Abundant sunshine this afternoon pushing temperatures into the low 90s for much of the area, with heat index readings with heat index readings in the middle 90s. Winds will remain breezy this evening, coming in out of the south at 10 to 20mph, with occasional gusts as high as 35mph, especially before sunset. Temperatures will stay warm into the evening, only cooling into the low 80s by 10pm. Overnight stays warm and muggy as well, with lows in the mid to low 70s.

Thunderstorm chances start to increase by morning, but storm coverage is likely scattered. The highest chances for rain will likely be on the Iowa side, but a few storms may impact the metro between 4am and 9am. A few heavier downpours are possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. Any morning rain should dissipate by late morning, with partly cloudy and warm conditions for the afternoon. An isolated storm is possible in the evening, but again coverage does not appear to be widespread. High should reach the upper 80s to around 90.

Another round of storms will impact the area by late Wednesday night or Thursday morning. This round appears to be more widespread, with some threat for heavy rain during the morning hours. Rain should clear out by the afternoon, with drier conditions prevailing Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

More scattered storm chances will hang in the forecast for Friday evening into Saturday as a cold front moves through. That front will drop temperatures a bit for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Despite the cool down, temperatures remain above average heading into next week.