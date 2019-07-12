Rusty's Evening Forecast - Warm evening leading to some warmer days!

Warmth and humidity has returned to the area and will likely stick around for quite a while. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s this evening under mostly clear skies. We'll drop to a low near 70s by Saturday morning.

There is a 30% chance of a few showers and an isolated storm during the morning hours Saturday. Rain will be limited as any showers will likely be fading as they pass through. We'll clear out in the afternoon and warm into the lower 90s.

Sunday looks to be just a tad warmer under mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb close to 93 in the metro with plenty of humidity.

Every day of next week will likely top out in the 90s with the worst of the heat expected from Wednesday on. Highs in the 95 to 100 degrees range with high humidity could lead to heat index values as high as 110 in some places. A prolonged stretch of dangerous heat is possible.