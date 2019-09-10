Rusty's Evening Forecast - Warm and humid heading into and through Wednesday

Partly cloudy skies will be the story the rest of the day as we stay warm and humid right into the evening. We'll be slow to cool down tonight as temps fall into the lower 70s by Wednesday morning.

There is a 20% chance of a few t-showers north of the metro to start the day Wednesday but they'll quickly exit north and out of here. The rest of Wednesday will be hot, humid and windy with highs in the lower 90s. SSW winds will gust to near 35 mph by late afternoon but fade a bit during the evening.

Showers and storms are possible along a cold front that moves through the area Thursday morning. Any rain will likely be east of the area by roughly noon and cooler less humid air will move in the rest of the day. That will stick around for Friday too with highs in the lower 80s likely under abundant sunshine.