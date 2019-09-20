Rusty's Evening Forecast - Warm & windy tonight, First Alert Day Saturday

South winds gusting to near 35 mph this evening will keep the warm and humid air in place. There is also a small chance of a few showers or a storms passing from south to north through the area as well. Any rain should be brief and we'll stay mostly cloudy the rest of the night. Lows fall into the lower 70s by Saturday morning.

Rain chances stay in the 20-30% range most of the day Saturday with any threat of rain ending in the metro before 4pm as a cold front passes through. As that front drops southeast, severe storms will try to develop along it after 4pm lasting into the evening. That has prompted us to make Saturday a First Alert Day for areas southeast of Omaha. Nebraska City, Shenandoah, Red Oak and surrounding parts of Southeast Nebraska and Southwest Iowa could see severe storms with large hail and strong wind between 4pm and 9pm. The threat for rain and storms then pushes south the rest of the night. Strong south winds during the first half of the day will become northwest as the front moves through the area as well.

We'll start Sunday with a 30% chance of a few showers in the area in the morning then clearing will take place and we should get a pretty cool and comfortable afternoon with less humidity.