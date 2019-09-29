Rusty's Evening Forecast - Warm & windy Monday, Tuesday is a First Alert Day

There is a small chance of a storm before sunset this evening but there just hasn't been enough sunlight to heat us up much. Partly cloudy and mild conditions are likely otherwise with steady temps in the 70s most of the night. South winds will gust to near 30 mph at times too.

Monday starts warm in the 70s and ends warm in the upper 80s thanks to a strong south wind gusting to near 40 mph at times. This looks to be the last warm summer-like day we have in the 7 day forecast.

Scattered storms likely develop along and north of a cold front late Monday night and continue on and off overnight primarily north of the metro. All that will gradually sag south during the day Tuesday leading to what will likely be a very soggy day. Bouts of heavy rain and rounds of storms will likely produce a widespread swath of 1-3 inches of rain in our area. Isolated totals up to 6 inches are possible though thanks to the stalled out front causing very little movement in the line of showers and storms. Tuesday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of flash flooding caused by this and the likely river level rises that will accompany it this week. An early high in the upper 70s likely Tuesday before rain cooled air and cold front causes temps to slowly slide

Lighter showers will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning making an already soggy situation a little worse. Cooler weather with highs in the 60s is likely the rest of the week.