Rusty's Evening Forecast - Strong wind and showers into the evening

The stubborn clouds will continue to produce spotty showers from time to time as they pass from northwest to southeast through the area. They'll move east and fade pretty quickly this evening. Strong northwest winds are likely to persist well into the night though with gusts to 50 mph possible. We'll fall to a low of 40 degrees by morning but wind chills will be in the lower 30s.

Those blustery winds will likely persist to a lesser degrees Tuesday with gusts to 40 mph the likely high end. We will manage to warm more with highs in the upper 50s likely along with sunny skies.

Scattered clouds move back in Wednesday but we should be able to warm into the lower 60s by mid afternoon. There is a 20% chance of a few spotty showers Wednesday afternoon as another weak system moves through. Winds could gust to near 30 mph from the northwest late in the afternoon as that passes through as well. It will drag another batch of colder air in for Thursday though with highs in the 40s likely for many.