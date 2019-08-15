Rusty's Evening Forecast - Storms south tonight, shower possible again Friday

Scattered clouds are expected in the area the rest of the day into the overnight. Any new storm development is likely to occur south of the metro near the Kansas border and move southeast out of our area. Lows will fall into the lower 60s by morning.

We could have a little patchy fog to start the day but nothing widespread is likely. Skies will be partly cloudy as temperatures get a chance to reach the lower 80s by the afternoon. There is a 30% chance of a few spotty showers between 9am and 1pm but they will likely be few and far between. Evening storms that were in the forecast are now expected to develop in Kansas and Missouri.

Saturday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. There will be a bit more humidity as well. That will provide the fuel for a 40% chance of storms after 7pm into the overnight. Isolated severe storms are possible but nothing widespread is likely. Keep an eye on the forecast regarding this round of storm potential. Sunday is likely to be dry and warmer with highs near 90.