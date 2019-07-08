Rusty's Evening Forecast - Storms roll through overnight

Warmth and humidity returned to the area this afternoon after a bit of a break over the weekend. High temperatures warmed into the upper 80s around the metro, with the heat index climbing into the middle 90s. We will cool down this evening back into the low 80s or upper 70s by 10 under partly cloudy skies. Dry weather will continue into the early overnight as well, but storm chances will be on the increase late tonight. Thunderstorms developing now over central Nebraska will slowly make their way into the eastern half of the state after Midnight, approaching the metro area by 4 or 5am. While no severe weather is expected, some noisy storms with heavy rain are certainly possible. Temperatures overnight will stay mild, only dropping into the low 70s by morning.

Rain will likely still be coming down for at least part of the metro area during the morning commute on Tuesday, but should quickly slide off to the east by mid-morning. Partly sunny skies and warm conditions will return for the afternoon. Southwest winds will kick in at 10 to15mph, helping to boost our temperatures back into the upper 80s. Expecting a high around 89 in the metro, with perhaps some low 90s to the west and southwest of Omaha. A cold front will then swing through the area late in the day, likely after 7pm. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible along that front, but will be isolated in nature so many will areas will likely stay dry.

Some slightly cooler and drier air will move in behind that front bringing us a couple of fantastic summer days for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures each afternoon will be a bit below average, topping out in the low to mid 80s with comfortable humidity levels. But of course, that can't last forever. Heat and humidity will build back in by the end of the week, with temperatures climbing into the low 90s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will be higher as well, and it is possible the heat index could approach 100 on one or several of those days. Rain chances look low, though a few scattered storms will be possible north of the metro Friday night and again Saturday night.