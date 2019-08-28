Rusty's Evening Forecast - Storms possible Thursday and more rain chances Friday

Enjoy another great August evening as our temps cool into the 70s pretty quickly. A few more clouds will move in overnight leading to a small chance of a storm on the Iowa side of the river early in the morning. Lows will fall into the upper 60s.

That early storm chance exits quickly then partly cloudy and warm conditions take over. We'll likely make it into the lower 90s in the metro and many locations south by mid afternoon. A passing front will try to spark some storms with that heat but it will likely be south of I-80 before is does so. There is a slight risk of a few severe storms south of I-80 but they'll be few and far between. Those storms will progress southeast and out of the area that night.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Friday with cooler highs in the 70s likely. There is a 60% chance of showers and storms Friday evening and overnight. Rain chances will increase during the evening and increase overnight. That could possibly impact high school football games with rain and lightning.

Overnight storms will be lingering showers by Saturday morning so the earliest of tailgaters in Lincoln could have some rain to contend with. Overall I expect the rain to be east of the area by game time but clouds and cooler temps will be stuck in the area.