Rusty's Evening Forecast - Storms chances return Tuesday

The weather really cooperating for us today, giving us a beautiful June day! Plenty of sunshine with a few cumulus clouds bubbling up this afternoon with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Conditions will remain very nice this evening with partly to mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures. We should fall off into the low 70s this evening, with overnight lows once again in the middle 50s. Conditions should remain dry through the night, with a few more clouds rolling in by morning.

The cooler than normal weather will continue on Tuesday, but we will throw in a chance for some scattered storms as a cold front approaches the region. Rain chances should hold off until the late morning, but will likely continue on and off through the day. Some heavier downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening, but no severe weather is expected at this time. Highs on Tuesday should top out in the middle 70s, about 5 to 10 degrees below normal. A few showers could linger into the overnight, but rainfall amounts look limited. Temperatures should drop back into the middle 50s.

An isolated shower is possible on Wednesday, but skies should clear out by the afternoon as the cold front pushes away from the area. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs likely only in the lower 70s. A warming trend will kick in for the rest of the week, with highs climbing to near 80 on Friday, and into the middle 80s by Saturday. We will see scattered chances for storms from Friday through the weekend, but no one day looks like a washout. The warmer conditions should continue into next week.