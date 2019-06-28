Rusty's Evening Forecast - Steamy evening before more heat this weekend.

Temperatures in the lower 90s will feel like near 100 degrees well into the evening thanks to very high dew points in our area. We'll only cool into the 80s just after sunset and slowly fall the rest of the night. Lows dip into the mid 70s by Saturday morning.

A heat advisory is in place from 1pm to 9pm Saturday as just a little more heat is likely to build in compared to the last couple of days. Highs will climb near 94 degrees and heat index values could hit 105 at times in the area thanks to unbearably high dew points once again. Light south winds won't help much either.

More of the same heat is likely Sunday with similar high temps and heat index values. Mostly sunny skies are likely both days as well.

Monday will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s but we will see temps back off a bit heading into the middle of next week.