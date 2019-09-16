Rusty's Evening Forecast - Staying hot Tuesday, storm chances Wednesday into the weekend

Hot and humid weather continued across the area this afternoon, with temperatures in the low 90s for most. Heat index readings climbed into the middle 90s thanks to higher humidity. High clouds drifting through the region kept skies partly cloudy, but dry weather will be the ruled this evening. Temperatures will stay very warm, only falling into low 80s by 10pm. Overnight, patchy clouds will continue to move through with quiet conditions. Low temperatures should fall into the low 70s by morning.

Another hot and humid day is on the way for Tuesday. We'll start warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Expect quick warming into the afternoon with highs once again in the low 90s. Winds will kick up out of the south as well, with gusts around 30 or 35mph possible at times. Heat index readings will climb into the middle 90s as humidity levels remain high.

A more active weather pattern will settle in for the middle and end of the week. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop over the area early Wednesday morning, lasting through about the lunch hour. A few stronger storms are possible, especially early. There may be a bit of a break midday before more scattered storms move in by late in the afternoon or evening, with chances lingering through the overnight and into Thursday morning as a frontal boundary slides into the area. That front is likely to stall out and wobble around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa through at least Saturday, leading to periodic rain chances lasting through at least Saturday night. While it will not rain the entire time, a few rounds of heavier storms is appearing more likely. That front will finally push south and clear the region by the end of the weekend, ending the rain threat and allowing some cooler, more comfortable air to move in.