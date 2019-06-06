Rusty's Evening Forecast - Spotty storm early then a great night and Friday ahead

An isolated storm or two will try to develop with the heat of the day and pass southwest through the area. They'll be few and far between and likely fade before 7pm. Heavy downpours and lightning are the main threats with those. The rest of the night will be quiet as temps fall into the upper 60s by morning.

Friday will start and end with sunshine and we'll have plenty of sunshine in between. Highs will reach the upper 80s along with some humidity and a southeast wind.

Saturday looks like another warm June day too. Highs in the mid 80s with sunshine and humidity will be in place. A cold front is set to move through after midnight and could be some rain to parts of the area heading towards Sunday morning.

Spotty showers and a few storms are possible Sunday morning and early afternoon on what looks to be an otherwise partly cloudy day. Highs will be cooler in the mid 70s too.