Rusty's Evening Forecast - Spotty shower possible this evening, storms possible overnight

There are a few showers on the map this afternoon and they'll likely continue into the evening. That will hold to warmest of the air west of the metro. More widespread showers and storms are likely after midnight heading into Thursday morning. Some isolated hail is possible from the overnight storms. Lows only fall into the upper 50s.

Scattered showers are forecast to be in the area on and off all day Thursday. There is a cold front approaching from the northwest during the day and likely rolls through the metro in the early afternoon. That will send temps falling from the 60s into the 40s pretty quickly for the evening drive. Strong northwest winds gusting to near 40 mph are likely after that happens. Cold air continues to pour in overnight leave to a freeze for western parts of the metro to start Friday.

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Days due to the coldest air of the season being in place. Strong wind gusts to 45 mph are likely both days as well. Each morning gives us the potential for a freeze with Saturday morning being the most likely time frame for a widespread freeze. Both mornings should have quite a few temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s.