Rusty's Evening Forecast - Some Saturday heat before some Sunday storms.

High clouds off some storms to the northwest will continue to move through the area. The storms won't and we'll stay dry. Lows fall into the lower 70s by the morning hours Saturday.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in store Saturday as we heat up into the lower 90s. A south breeze could gust as high as 25 mph in the afternoon. There is a small chance of a storm north of the metro but the front causing that likely stays just north of our area.

Clouds are set to increase Sunday allowing temps to be a little cooler in the afternoon. There is a 40% chance of storms after 5pm into the evening hours. Isolated downpours and some gusty wind are the main threat from those. We'll keep an eye for an isolated severe storm too.