Rusty's Evening Forecast - Small storm chances and June warmth

There's a small chance of an isolated shower or storm tonight but they'll be few and far between. Temperatures will slowly cool from the 80s under partly cloudy skies otherwise. We'll drop to the upper 60s by morning.

Mostly sunny skies are likely the vast majority of the day Wednesday as we get a chance to heat up into the lower 90s. That should be just enough heat to pop off a few isolated t-showers after 3pm mainly south of I-80. Chances are at 20% but isolated downpours are possible from those that form.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be a little cooler with highs in the mid 80s. There is a 20% chance of a few more isolated t-showers developing Thursday and Friday afternoon mainly south of I-80. Again, they'll be few and far between with most of us staying dry.