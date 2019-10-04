Rusty's Evening Forecast - Showers this evening, storms to start Saturday

There is a 40% chance of spotty showers the rest of the afternoon into the evening hours. Any rain should be light and more of a nuisance than anything. Heavier showers and a few storms are possible after midnight heading into Saturday morning. Temps stay steady in the low to mid 50s all night.

Saturday starts with an 80% chance of rain and storms before 10am. Some downpours are likely there. Then clouds will clear out fairly quickly and temps will surge into the mid and upper 60s for the rest of the day. The one pesky aspect will be the northwest wind. Gusting up to 35 mph at times, possibly up to 40 mph on the western fringes of our viewing area.

The rest of the weekend will be dry thought with a low in the 40s Sunday morning then highs right back into the 60s by the afternoon.