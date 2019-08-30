Rusty's Evening Forecast - Showers possible tonight & Saturday morning

Mostly cloudy skies will be the story tonight with a 20% chance of a spotty shower this evening. I don't expect there to be too much of an impact to high school football games. Rain chances increase to 30% after midnight as lows fall to near 60 degrees.

The first Saturday of Husker football has a 40% chance of showers before 3pm in the Omaha metro. That same chance exists in Lincoln as well but would move east and out a bit sooner. Therefore showers are possible during tailgating and the 1st half of the game. We'll be cloudy and cool otherwise with 60s in the morning and low 70s by the afternoon.

The rest of the Labor Day weekend looks quiet with a warming trend. Highs will return to the 80s Sunday and temps will make a run at 90 on Labor Day. More humidity is likely both days as well as summer unofficially comes to an end.