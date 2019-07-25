Rusty's Evening Forecast - Showers exiting with warmer air moving in for the weekend

The last of the showers will exit the area this afternoon as the south wind tries to push our temps up near 80 degrees. Clouds will exit the area tonight and temps are only expected to fall into the upper 60s by Friday morning.

Summer warmth returns to the area Friday thanks to sunshine and a SSW wind at 10-20 mph. A few gusts to near 30 mph are possible in the morning too. Highs will climb to near 90 and with a little more humidity it will feel a few degrees warmer than that.

Saturday brings even more heat with highs in the lower 90s likely and plenty of sunshine to help heat us up. This will likely be the hottest day of the weekend.

Clouds start to slowly increase Sunday ahead of our next chance of rain. We'll still reach highs in the lower 90s by mid afternoon but spotty showers and a few storms will try to cool us down after 5pm. That 40% chance of storms will linger into the evening but most of the rain will likely be east and out of the are by 10pm. Soak up what rain can fall Sunday evening as that may be our best chance of rain between now and mid week next week.