Rusty's Evening Forecast - Showers ending and less humid air moving in.

The rest of the showers will continue to move through the area from northwest to southeast today. They'll end in the metro by 7pm, perhaps hanging around as late as 10pm southeast of the metro. Clouds slowly fade and we'll fall to near 60 by morning.

A pretty good day is on the way Thursday with less humid air and comfortable temps. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees with a light ENE wind.

Happy to say that Friday will be just a pleasant and a bit warmer. It will be a great end to the week.

There is a small chance of a showers west of the metro Saturday but the majority of us will stay dry. Better rain and storm chances enter the forecast Sunday with quite a few clouds persisting between any storms. Temperatures will stay at or below average for most of the next 10 to 14 days it appears. Average highs are between 83 and 85 degrees the rest of the month.