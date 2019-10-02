Rusty's Evening Forecast - Showers ending and a cold night ahead

The last of the showers should be east of the area by 6pm but the clouds will be a little tougher to shake. They'll gradually fade overnight and that will allow temps to drop off into the lower and mid 40s by Thursday morning. That's the coldest we've been since early May.

That chilly start will warm some as the sun will be out to help, finally! Highs will reach the lower 60s along with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph. That leads to some drying around the area.

Clouds quickly return Friday leading to a 70% chance of rain during the afternoon and evening. That will keep highs cooler, in the upper 50s most of us. A few storms could mix in with the rain during the overnight hours as a little warmer air tries to move in. Overall rain amounts don't appear to be enough to cause any more of an issue that we already have. Some 1 to 2 inch rain totals are possible before the showers move out before 10am Saturday. Most locations will see less than that.

Clouds will exit quickly behind the rain Saturday and we'll get a beautiful afternoon in the 60s to enjoy. The should lead to a great day for a game in Lincoln but winds will gust to near 40 mph from the northwest during the afternoon.

Sunday looks to be very pleasant as well with highs in the upper 60s likely.