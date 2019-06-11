Rusty's Evening Forecast - Showers and storms likely this evening

Scattered showers and storms are likely to move through the rest of the day into the evening with them scheduled to exit near or just before midnight. Bouts of heavy rain and lighting are the main threats with and isolated severe storm possible. Large hail and a 40-60 mph wind gust would be the main threats with any severe storms. Clouds clear after midnight as we'll drop to a low in the mid 50s by morning.

Wednesday starts with a 20% chance of a shower and a few clouds around but those will exit to the south and out by the afternoon leaving us sunny and windy. Highs reach the lower 70s with NNW winds gusting as high as 35 mph in some places.

Thursday promises to be a beautiful June day with highs in the 70s and sunshine!

Friday will be mostly cloudy the majority of the day with high in the 70s again. There is a 30% chance of a few evening and overnight storms that could impact the CWS Opening Ceremonies so stay tuned to the forecast.