Rusty's Evening Forecast - Several rain chances through the weekend

Skies will stay partly cloudy into the evening hours with a brief pop up shower possible west of the metro before sunset. Then we'll wait for any storms in South Dakota to drop south into our area after midnight. They'll likely fade as they do so keep the best storm chances north of the metro. Lows will dip into the lower 70s by morning.

Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy the majority of the day as a warm and humid one is likely. Highs will reach the lower 90s with a light south wind. There is a 40% chance of isolated storms after 6pm into the evening. Downpours and lightning are the main threats but an isolated severe storms is possible.

Partly cloudy skies are likely again Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. The best chance of showers and storms enters the area very late Sunday night into Monday morning when soaking rain is possible for a large part of the area.