Rusty's Evening Forecast - Scattered storms slowly move through into the evening.

Showers and storms are likely to develop and fade on and off the rest of the day into the evening before finally winding down before midnight. The rest of the night is likely to be quiet as we drop into the lower 70s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday starts warm and muggy as we forecast to hit a high near 90 in the mid afternoon. That again will spark spotty showers and storm after 3pm that try to last into the evening. Downpours and lightning will be the main issue with these as the severe threat is once again low.

The 4th of July forecast is expected to be more of the same with highs near 90 and spotty afternoon and evening t-showers. A complete washout of fireworks is not likely but hit and miss t-showers could cause brief delays. Stay up to date on the latest with the holiday forecast.