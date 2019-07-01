Rusty's Evening Forecast - Scattered storm chances this week

Areas of clouds drifting through at times helped keep temperatures a little cooler today, only warming into the upper 80s and low 90s rather than the upper 90s we saw over the weekend. Humidity levels are slightly lower as well, helping to keep heat index readings in check. We will be watching far northern and northeastern Nebraska for a few scattered storms this evening. If storms can develop, a few may be severe, mainly north of Norfolk and Wayne. A few of those storms may drift as far south as Columbus or Tekamah, but should dissipate by Midnight, leaving with dry but warm and humid conditions overnight. Temperatures should fall back into the low 70s by morning.

Tuesday will once again be warm and humid, but the addition of a few more clouds, highs should be a degree or two cooler than what we saw today, topping out in the upper 80s to around 90. A weak frontal boundary will drift south to near I-80, and will serve as the focus for scattered thunderstorm development in the afternoon, mainly after 3pm. Storms will be very scattered in nature, so it's quite possible much of the area stays dry. Any storms that develop should fade away fairly quickly after sunset as temperatures fall back into the low 70s overnight.

Scattered chances for storms in the afternoon and evening will continue each day through Friday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90. No one day in particular looks like a washout, but any storm that develops will have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall. For any celebrations on the 4th of July, we will have at least a slight chance for a few storms, though it looks like we might be able to squeeze in a dry evening. Rain chances finally diminish by the weekend with slightly cooler and drier air moving in.