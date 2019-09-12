Rusty's Evening Forecast - Cooler and less humid to end the week

The rain and storms are moving east and out of the area very quickly this afternoon. Cooler and less humid air is rolling in right behind the rain and will make for a great night for us all. It will be a bit breezy at times too. Lows drop into the upper 50s by Friday morning.

Friday starts and ends very pleasant with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach close to 80 degrees along with WNW winds gusting to near 25 mph. A beautiful Friday evening is in store too.

Heat and humidity steadily return during the day Saturday. Highs are likely to reach the upper 80s and it could feel like the lower 90s at times due to the higher dew points. It will be blustery as well with southwest winds gusting to near 35 mph during the afternoon. There is a 40% chance of showers and storms after 9pm into the overnight for the metro east into Iowa. That is only a 30% chance in Lincoln. That could impact the 2nd half of the game but I expect most of the activity to stay east.

Even more warmth is likely Sunday with highs in the lower 90s and plenty of sunshine.