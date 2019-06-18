Rusty's Evening Forecast - Rain continues into the evening with a few storms mixed in

Rain and a few storms will continue to move through into the evening hours. I do expect the rain to gradually come to an end from west to east between 9pm and midnight with the rest of the night expected to be mostly cloudy. Lows will fall into the lower 60s by morning.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will rule the day Wednesday with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm in the mix. Most will likely be south of I-80 as we head into the PM hours though. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a light north wind at 5-10 mph.

Thursday starts with the potential for a few showers and storms during the morning hours but by the afternoon that potential will shift south. That will leave the rest of the day partly cloudy and warm with highs in the 80s.

Friday is a First Alert Day due to the potential for 2 rounds of storms with severe potential. A morning round looks to move west to east across the area and bring the potential for strong wind gusts and some large hail. The afternoon hours will likely be quiet as the atmosphere recharges for a second round of storms with severe potential in the evening hours. The exact track of the morning round will determine where the evening round can develop so stay tuned for the latest as we get closer!