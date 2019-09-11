Rusty's Evening Forecast - Rain chances return for Thursday morning

Mostly clear skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight as we stay warm and humid right through the night. Temperatures will slowly cool thanks to a south wind at 10-20 mph. We'll drop into the lower 70s by Thursday morning.

There is a 60% chance of on and off showers and storms beginning as early as 6 a.m. Thursday morning Those will likely be fading as the morning progresses. We'll then wait on the cold front to pass early in the afternoon and try to fire a few more storms. The best chance of those appears to be in Western Iowa and they'll move east rather quickly. The threat of any storms in the area ends by 3pm thanks to that frontal passage. Cooler and less humid air then rolls in the rest of the day.

Friday will likely be the best day of the week with highs in the lower 80s expected and much less humidity in the area. WNW winds could gust as high as 30 mph but otherwise we'll enjoy a great day.

More showers and storms are possible in the morning hours Saturday then again in the evening. Those evening storms have the potential to impact the game in Lincoln. Chances will increase as the evening progresses so the better chances of rain will be in the 2nd half.