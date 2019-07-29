Rusty's Evening Forecast - Rain chances return Tuesday

After a cooler start, we saw a great summer afternoon across the metro. Lots of sunshine pushed temperatures into the mid and upper 80s with lower humidity. Just a few clouds bubbling up this afternoon, but those should fade away as the sun set. It should be a beautiful evening with lighter winds and lower humidity. Mainly clear skies are expected into the overnight, which combined with the low humidity and light winds should mean another cooler night. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s by late in the evening, with overnight lows around 60. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over central Nebraska overnight, and may begin to push into parts of our area by Tuesday morning.

A stray shower is possible in the morning on Tuesday, but mainly dry conditions are expected through the lunch hour. A few scattered shower or storms will then move in during the afternoon. While we will have rain nearby, there will likely be many locations that wind up with little or no rainfall. The showers and associated clouds will help to hold temperatures below average, with highs in the mid and upper 70s likely. Any showers or storms should fade away in the evening, with partly cloud skies into the early overnight.

Another chance for showers or storms will roll in early Wednesday, especially for areas near and west of the Missouri river. We should get some dry time during the day with highs in the low 80s. Additional showers or storms are likely to develop Wednesday night into Thursday, especially near or south of I-80. More dry time is expected on Thursday, before another round of showers and storms enters the forecast for Friday, which will likely keep high temperatures in the 70s. While there are several rain chances through the week, there will also be a lot of dry time so it will not be a total washout!