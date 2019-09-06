Rusty's Evening Forecast - Rain chances enter the forecast this weekend

Skies will gradually become partly cloudy heading into the evening during what looks to be a great Friday night. Clouds will thicken up overnight as lows try to fall close to 60 degrees by Saturday morning.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the story Saturday. Highs will get a chance to warm into the lower 80s by mid afternoon though. There is a chance of a few spotty showers as early as 3pm but those will mostly be north and fairly light as they drift south. Better chances of showers and a few storms are in the forecast after sunset through the overnight hours. There is a small chance of an isolated severe storm west of the metro with those.

A few showers are still possible Sunday morning but they'll likely be out of the area by 10am. Stubborn low clouds persist the rest of the day and that will likely keep highs in the upper 70s by the afternoon.

More rain and storms chances are in the forecast by Monday morning as well.