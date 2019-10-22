Rusty's Evening Forecast - Rain chances and more wind Wednesday

The strong wind today will back off near sunset and stay quiet overnight. There is a 20% chance of a spotty shower between 2am and 7am tonight into early Wednesday morning. Anything that falls should be very light. We'll drop to a low in the lower 40s by morning.

Another round of wind is likely to move in by late morning Wednesday and continue into the afternoon. Northwest gusts to near 35 mph are likely in the metro, possibly hitting 40 mph west of the metro. There is another 20% chance of a shower after 3pm into the evening but those should fade near sunset. We will be able to hit a high in the lower 60s between all of that though.

Thursday proves to be much calmer but it will be cold with a high in the upper 40s likely under mostly sunny skies. The coldest air settles in Thursday night into Friday morning when temps drop into the upper 20s. A freeze is likely for many and perhaps a widespread hard freeze.

Warmer highs in the 50s are likely Friday and we'll jump into the 60s by Saturday afternoon.