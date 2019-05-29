Rusty's Evening Forecast - Quieter and warmer days ahead!

Mostly cloudy skies will try to produce a shower tonight but nothing much is expected. There is a 20% chance of a spotty shower tonight into Thursday morning. They will be few and far between though. Lows drop into the mid 50s by morning.

Thursday starts with that spotty shower possibility but clouds will exit for the afternoon leaving us with a pretty good day! Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 in many spots. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph could be a bit pesky though.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies. That will likely be the best day of the week!

There is another small storm chance Saturday morning but overall the pattern will turn quieter and much drier heading into next week.