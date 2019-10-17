Rusty's Evening Forecast - Quiet tonight but the winds howl again Friday

High clouds are set to move in from the west tonight likely making for quite a picturesque sunset once again. Beautiful fall temps in the 60s this evening will slowly fall into the lower 50s by Friday morning.

Clouds will fade early Friday leaving us with plenty of sunshine to start the warming process. Strong SSW winds will increase quickly and gust to near 45 mph at times, aiding in the warming. Highs will reach the mid 70s over much of the area and perhaps push 80 degrees south of the metro. Clouds then increase late leading to the possibility of a few showers overnight south of I-80. Any rain will likely be minimal.

Saturday will be quite a nice start to the weekend with highs near 70 degrees and much less wind. We'll have plenty of sunshine too.

Sunday will be very windy yet again as south winds crank up ahead of our next chance of rain. There is a 60% chance of rain and few storms after 3pm into the early evening but they should move east fairly quickly and leave us quiet overnight.