Rusty's Evening Forecast - Quiet tonight but more rain possible by Tuesday morning

The rain continues to move out of the area this afternoon and the rest of Monday will be dry. We will have the chance for a few more storms after 2am lasting into Tuesday morning though. After warming into the 70s this evening, temps will drop into the mid 60s by morning.

Any rain should be out of the metro by 9am Tuesday with it possibly lingering as late as noon on the Iowa side of the river. Then sunshine and warm take over with highs in the upper 90s likely. A south wind at 5-15 mph will try to keep the air moving. A few more spotty storms are possible after 9pm into the overnight but they'll be few and far between.

Wednesday is expected to stay dry with high in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. With dew points in the 60s, I expect a rather hot and humid day.

A few more showers and storms are possible both Thursday and Friday to round out the week. They'll be rather spotty and neither day is expected to be a total washout.