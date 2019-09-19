Rusty's Evening Forecast - Quiet tonight before more rain chances over the weekend

Enjoy what looks to be a warm and humid evening around the area as temperatures are again slow to cool off. We'll hang in the 80s and 70s all night before falling to a low near 70 degrees by Friday morning.

Partly cloudy skies are likely Friday during what will be another warm and humid day. Highs climb into the upper 80s by the after as the south wind increases all day. We'll have gusts near 30 to 35 mph possible by late afternoon and they'll likely stay brisk in the evening too. There is a 30% chance of an isolated storm or two after 5pm as well but they'll be few and far between.

Better chances of rain and storms are in the forecast Saturday thanks to a passing cold front. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the morning and afternoon in the metro before dropping southeast for the evening hours. An isolated severe storm is possible southeast of the metro as well.

Some rain lingers early Sunday, especially south of I-80 before skies clear and we get to enjoy a cooler day with highs in the 70s.