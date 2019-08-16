Rusty's Evening Forecast - Pleasant weekend with a storm chance in the mix

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will take us into the evening hours making for a great one for us all to enjoy. Storms are likely south of the metro near the Kansas border after midnight. Watch for heavy rain from those. The rest of the us stay dry with a low in the mid 60s.

Saturday starts partly cloudy with some clearing likely by the afternoon. We'll warm into the upper 80s with a little more humidity and a south breeze. There is a 40% chance of storms after 10pm Saturday night into the overnight. There is a small threat of severe weather from these with heavy rain and isolate large hail the main threat. They will be long gone by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and a bit cooler. Enjoy it because highs in the 90s return to start next week.