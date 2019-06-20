Rusty's Evening Forecast - Mostly quiet evening, First Alert Friday morning for severe storms

Watch for an isolated storm or two to try to develop before 7pm mainly north of the metro. While very few, if any, are expected there is a lot of energy to use to strengthen and an isolated severe storm with large hail is possible. Again, that threat is primarily north of the metro.

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in place very early Friday morning as a line of strong to severe storms is likely to move through. Those storms will likely move in after 3am very early Friday morning and exit by 10am at the latest. The early storms near the start of that time frame have the greatest chance of having 60-70 mph wind gusts and some isolated large hail. The threat for both of those will diminish as the morning wears on.

The rest of the day is likely to be partly to mostly cloudy as we try to warm into the mid 80s. Energy will try to build a possibly spark a few more storms after 6pm into the overnight. Those too could be severe but are expected to be less widespread than the morning round.

Saturday and Sunday both have the potential for storms very early and very late with many dry, warm and partly cloudy hours in between. Highs will likely be in the lower 80s each day.