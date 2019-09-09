Rusty's Evening Forecast - More rain possible tonight into Tuesday morning

A few more showers are possible the rest of the afternoon with a few storms trying to get going on the Iowa side of the river. We should get a bit of a break in the evening hours before more storms try to develop after midnight into Tuesday morning. Lows fall to near 70 degrees by morning.

There is a 40% chance of a few storms during the morning hours Tuesday but those will likely fade as the morning progresses. While a spotty shower is possible as late as 3pm, most of the rest of Tuesday will be partly cloudy, humid and warm. Highs will climb into the upper 80s, well above average for this time of year.

Wednesday is expected to be even warmer with a high near 90 degrees. SSW winds will be pesky though, attempting to gust up near 40 mph during the afternoon. I expect the day to stay dry.

There is a 60% chance of showers and storms early Thursday morning meaning we'll start the day on a cloudy and soggy note. They'll exit heading towards noon as cooler and less humid air moves in the the rest of the day behind them. Highs will be in the mid 80s.