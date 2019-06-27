Rusty's Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity in store right through the weekend.

After topping out in the 90s today, temperatures will slowly cool all evening. We'll eventually drop to the low in the mid 70s by Friday morning. There is a small chance of a storm Friday morning on the Iowa side of the river but they'll likely be really sparse.

Friday starts warm and ends hot. Highs will likely reach the low and mid 90s but dew points again in the 70s will make for a muggy afternoon that feels like near 100 degrees. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph won't help much.

Saturday and Sunday are likely to be the hottest with highs near 94-95 degrees and heat index values as high as 105 in spots. Mostly sunny skies and light winds will make for a pretty steamy weekend.

Highs in the lower 90s are likely to continue right though the early part of next week.