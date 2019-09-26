Rusty's Evening Forecast - More great fall weather before rain chances return

Scattered clouds and comfortable temps will be the story this evening as south winds increase a bit. We'll fall into the 60s after sunset and should stay fairly steady most of the night. Clouds will increase late bringing a few showers or drizzle into the area after midnight.

Rain chances continue in the area during the morning hours Friday. A few will lingering into the afternoon but should exit east no later than 3pm. Any rain should be fairly light. North winds kick in in the afternoon and gust to near 30 mph but we should still be able to warm into the mid 70s.

Cloudy skies will be tough to shake Saturday and so will that 40% chance of showers and drizzle. Rain will not be steady but will be possible at any point during the day. The greatest chances will be in the evening during the Husker game in Lincoln unfortunately. Temperatures in the 50s in the morning will warm to the 60s by the afternoon and stay fairly steady in the mid 60s into the evening too. That means cool, cloudy and occasionally damp conditions will be what you need to plan for if heading to the game. The forecast will be about the same for much of the area too.

Showers and storms are more and more likely Sunday morning into the early afternoon too. This would be the areas greatest potential for some heavier rain as well. Highs will warm into the mid 80s thanks to strong south winds gusting to 40-45 mph at times.