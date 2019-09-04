Rusty's Evening Forecast - Mild tonight before the heat returns Thursday.

Pleasant temps and low humidity will be the story tonight as well slowly cool through the 70s. We won't drop quite as much heading into Thursday morning. Lows in the mid 60s are expected to start the day Thursday.

Heat and humidity make a brief return Thursday as highs will likely climb into the lower 90s. Dew points are likely to reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees so you will feel the heat and humidity much more tomorrow.

A weaker front will drop temps back into the lower 80s by Friday afternoon and cut into the humidity a bit as well. Highs will likely be near 80 this weekend as well as the cooler air is set to hang around for a couple days.

The next chance of any measurable precipitation would be Saturday evening and overnight. This is thanks to some rain and storms that will develop near or after sunset. That rain threat will continue into the morning hours Sunday as well.