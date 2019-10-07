Rusty's Evening Forecast - Mild through Midweek before cold air plunges in

Clear skies and light winds make for another nice fall evening with temperatures cooling off quickly through the evening. We'll fall into the upper 40s by Tuesday morning.

Another great day is likely Tuesday with highs near 70 likely but we'll have strong south winds most of the day. We'll gust to near 35 mph at times through afternoon before backing off a bit in the evening.

Another mild and windy day is likely Wednesday but with a few more clouds. We'll reach close to 70 degrees for a high once again. There is a 30% chance of a few showers during the late afternoon Wednesday. Some of those will continue into the evening and overnight as well with a few storms possibly mixing in after 10pm.

Thursday will be a soggy day with an 80% chance of on and off rain with a few storms mixed in. Highs will reach the upper 60s by mid afternoon before the cold front drops in and sends temps falling. All the precipitation looks to stay rain as the colder air races in Thursday night into Friday morning. A little light snow is possible northwest of the metro near Norfolk and Wayne if it snows at all. Then the coldest air of the season slides in for Friday through the weekend. Our first freeze is likely this weekend as well.