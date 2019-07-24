Rusty's Evening Forecast - Mild air remains but rain enters the forecast Thursday

This pleasant stretch of July weather just keeps on going with another beautiful night in store. Temps will slowly cool to a low in the mid 60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature quite a few more clouds moving through along with temps that will be just a comfortable. Highs near 80 degrees are likely. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast as well. First north of the metro during the morning hours then some of those spotty showers will move southeast through the rest of the area during the afternoon. Any rain will be light, generally less than a tenth of a inch. Clouds will exit the area Thursday evening.

Heat returns to the area Friday with a high near 90 degrees likely. Warmer highs in the lower 90s along with more humidity are likely Saturday and Sunday. Then next chance of rain will be Sunday evening.