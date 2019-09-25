Rusty's Evening Forecast - Many rain chances in the forecast through the weekend

Clouds will continue to stream in form the north into the evening hours. There is a slight chance of a shower after sunset as well. Those clouds should fade towards Thursday morning leaving us with temps in the 50s to start the day.

Mostly sunny skies are expected the majority of Thursday with a high in the mid 70s. South winds will pick up a bit by afternoon and could gust as high as 25 mph at times. Low dew points will make for one fantastic fall afternoon as well!

Showers are possible once again Friday morning. Chances are at 30% as the coverage of those won't be too widespread. They could linger into the early afternoon before we see a little clearing. North winds will be blustery too with gusts to near 35 mph possible.

Clouds are likely to be locked in most of the day Saturday making for a rather cool fall day. Temps will start in the 50s in the morning and only reach the 60s by the afternoon. There is a 40% chance of on and off showers and drizzle during the day Saturday as well. The greatest rain chance appears to be in the evening with the heaviest rain possible then as well. The same forecast is in place for Lincoln as well so factor that into your game day plans.