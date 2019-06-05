Rusty's Evening Forecast - Many more warm June days ahead

There is a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm before 8pm this evening but they will be few and far between. The most likely area for those would be west and south of Omaha. Mostly clear skies will be the story the rest of the night as we fall into the mid 60s by Thursday morning.

Partly cloudy skies will be the story Thursday as temps get a chance to jump into the upper 80s. It will be a bit muggy once again as well. There is a 20% chance of a few showers or storms south of I-80 in the afternoon again as well.

Friday is expected to be nearly the same as Thursday with temps warming into the 80s and that same storm chance south as well. Quite a bit of sunshine is expected otherwise!

Saturday now looks to be very dry with highs again in the 80s. Any rain is likely to hold off until after midnight with the passage of a front.