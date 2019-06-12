Rusty's Evening Forecast - Less tonight heading towards a great Thursday!

Those strong north winds are set to back off as the sun set this evening. Temperatures will gradually cool under clear skies as we briefly fall into the upper 40s by Thursday morning.

A great day is in store Thursday temperatures are set to steadily warm all morning sending us into the upper 70s by the afternoon. A light south wind will help us warm a bit too.

Friday starts with some showers and few t-shower moving through during the morning hours. By noon, most of those should be east and out of the area leaving us partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will reach the upper 70s once again along with a blustery southwest wind. A few more showers and storms are possible after 10pm into the overnight hours but expect those to be gone before Saturday morning.

Saturday is likely to be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. There is a 30% chance of an isolated afternoon t-shower popping up with the heat of day. Keep an eye on the forecast for the latest on that rain chance.