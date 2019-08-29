Rusty's Evening Forecast - Isolated storms possible south of I-80 tonight

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are likely into the evening hours. There is a small chance of a few storms firing south of the metro after 6pm along a slow moving cold front. Those would drift into Kansas and Missouri and the threat stays there the rest of the night. We'll fall to a low in the lower 60s by morning.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast the majority of the day Friday with highs much cooler in the upper 70s. Less humid air is likely too. There is a 30% chance of a few showers during the late evening hours but most will hold off until the overnight. An isolated storm is possible too. Most of the Friday Night Fever high school game should stay dry!

The leftover showers will then lingering into the early morning hours Saturday possibly impacting the earliest tailgaters in Lincoln. Those rain chances will decrease all morning and we'll likely stay dry during the game. Clouds will hang tight though and highs will only reach the lower 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies are likely Sunday with warmer highs in the upper 70s expected. Labor Day will likely be much warmer with a high very near 90 degrees.