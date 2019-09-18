Rusty's Evening Forecast - Increasing storm chances tonight into Thursday morning

Warm and humid air is still in place and a stalled front will try to spark a few storms in that warm and humid air. Those chances are very small but will slowly increase overnight right into Thursday morning. Temps will be slow to cool off with lows in the lower 70s likely by morning.

Showers and storms with some downpours are likely during the morning hours Thursday. The heaviest rain will likely be north of the metro with some isolated 1-3" rain totals possible. Lighter amounts are likely near and south of I-80. Any rain is expected to be south and out of the area no later than 1pm leaving us with clearing skies and some afternoon warmth in the 80s.

Most of Friday is likely to be dry with highs in the upper 80s and humidity still in place. There is a 30% chance of a few evening and overnight storms but nothing widespread is likely.

Shower and storm chances increase to 60% for the morning hours Saturday with the question being how long into the afternoon they linger as they move east. It will be cooler though with highs in the low 80s likely.