Rusty's Evening Forecast - Heat continues until storms break it Saturday

Continue to find ways to stay cool tonight as temps are slow to back off through the 90s. We'll likely still be near 90 by 10pm tonight and only fall to a low in the lower 80s by Friday morning. No rain is expected tonight.

Friday starts perfectly clear and that sunshine will cause us to heat up in a big way again. Highs near 100 degrees with heat index readings up near 115 at their peak are likely in the afternoon. South wind at 10-20 mph will gust to near 30 mph at times.

Saturday will likely be another hot and muggy day before a front moves through the area. That will likely start to happen between 3-6pm Saturday afternoon and bring a 60% chance of storms along with it. That storm chance will continue into the evening and overnight with isolated severe storms possible. Cooler and less humid air will spill behind it for the second half of the weekend and much of next week.